Donna Ruth Sautbine, 96, of Puyallup, Washington, formerly of Bluffton, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Donna was born on Sept. 12, 1928, in Decatur, to the late Hubert F. and Beatrice M. (Butcher) Gilpin. On April 4, 1953, she married William A. Sautbine. He preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2021.

Donna was a former member of First United Methodist Church, Bluffton. Most recently she had been a faithful worshiper of St. Mark’s Church Decatur online services. Donna worked as an emergency room RN at Caylor-Nickel Medical Center, where she retired after 30 years of nursing.

After retirement, Donna and Bill continued to travel in their trailer and visit throughout the US. In 1987, they came to Washington state to visit their daughter NanCee and decided to stay awhile but ended up making it their new home. Donna took this opportunity to explore her gifts as an artist, quilter, and crocheter. Family and friends were the recipients of her talents. Her greatest passion was as a genealogy researcher, visiting Salt Lake City numerous times and online researching.

She is survived by a son, Steven (Pam) Sautbine of Leesburg, Florida; two daughters, Mary Ellen (Rick) McEvoy of Bluffton and NanCee (Gary) Peterson of Puyallup, Washington; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Donna is preceded in death by two brothers, Max E. Gilpin and Douglas Keith Gilpin, and one granddaughter, Heather J. Legener.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, followed by a noon funeral service. Pastor David Reed will be officiating. Burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to St. Mark’s Church Decatur.

Arrangements were Entrusted to Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.