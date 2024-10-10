Cheryl Lynn Gutshall, 74, passed away Sunday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2024, following an extended illness.

Cheryl was born in Decatur on July 12, 1950, to Ralph H. and Virginia (Beam) Robison; both parents preceded her in death. She married James “Jim” E. Gutshall in Bluffton on July 7, 1983; he survives in Bluffton.

She was a member of the Bluffton High School class of 1968. Cheryl operated her own day care service in Bluffton for 44 years, retiring in 2024. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them to bake, spending summers at the lake and tending to her plants and flowers.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a son, S. Shane Kemper of Franklin, Indiana, and a daughter, Lauren E. (Aaron) Schlotter of Bluffton; two grandchildren, Riley J. and Chloe R. Schlotter; three stepsisters, Colleen (Ken) Miller of North Carolina, Deb (Brent) Wasylk of Fort Wayne and Paula Johnson of Bradenton, Florida.

Aside from her parents, she is preceded in death by a stepsister, Charleen Cox and two brothers, Edward and James Robison.

A memorial gathering and receiving of friends will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Barry Crosbie will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, Cheryl’s family request memorials be made to the American Lung Association.

