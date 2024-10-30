Carol K. (McAhren) Meyer,70, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 27, 2024. She and her husband, Rodney E. Meyer, have resided in Albany, IN for the past 34 years. Rodney survives.

Carol was born on Nov. 10, 1953, in Libertyville, Illinois. She was the oldest of three girls born to Leo and Luella (Warthman) McAhren from Adams County. Carol graduated from Adams Central in 1972 and worked at the Decatur Daily Democrat and Wayne Novelties until she married Rodney on Oct. 20, 1973.

Three days after their wedding, they began work together at Miracle Camp, near Lawton, Michigan. In 1980, Rod began a new job in Portland, Indiana. It was at that time that Carol decided to head to school for nurse’s training. She completed her LPN training and went on to become a registered nurse. She started out as a homecare nurse and worked her way into an office RN position with Advantage Home Care in Muncie. She spent the next 33 years there until her retirement in 2022.

During her working years, Carol also volunteered as camp nurse at Miracle Camp. She also did several mission trips with Rod. She was also a member of the Berne Evangelical Church.

Besides her husband of 51 years, Carol has two surviving sisters, Joan Light (Tim) of Pleasant Mills, Indiana, and Becky Holeman (Brian) of Parker, Colorado.

Rod and Carol were never able to have natural children, but they found themselves with more children than they could count due to their ministry in the Dominican Republic. They legally adopted Yinet Meyer, Diana Meyer, and Selian, Isabel and Evelyn Reyes. Amaury Beltre is their oldest son. They also have three beautiful grandchildren, not including the 80 children in two orphanages. We could go on.

Visitation will take place at from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Berne Evangelical Church, 5481 S 450 W, Berne, IN 46711. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Bruce Rocke officiating.

Preferred memorials can be made by sponsoring a student or providing assistance to an orphanage through Helping Hands Unlimited, PO 111, Albany, IN 47320.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler Family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences to the Meyer family at www.thomarich.com.