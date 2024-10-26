Carl H. Moore, 86, of Ossian, and former longtime resident of Monroeville, Indiana, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 25, 2024, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation in Ossian.

He was born on June 13, 1938, in Adams County, Indiana to the late Irvin R. and Lavon (Mosser) Moore. Carl was united in marriage to Noella M. Lehrman on Nov. 8, 1959, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 18, 2003.

Carl honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961.

He was a member of the New Haven Lodge 740; Scottish Rite Shriners in Fort Wayne; and the Monroeville American Legion Post 420.

Carl worked at International Harvester in Fort Wayne for 23 years and then retired from the National Tube Form in Fort Wayne.

He was actively involved with the Boys Scouts of America serving as a leader for over 31 years.

Carl is survived by his daughters, Denise (Sam) Woodard of Macon, Georgia, Deceil (Daniel) Synder of Malone, New York; son, Carlyle (Beth) Moore of Ossian; sister, Eugenia Moore of Berne; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Moore and Carolyn Engle; and a brother, James Moore.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Rev. Phil Lake officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. A Masonic Lodge Service will held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

Preferred memorials can be given to the New Haven Lodge 740.

Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur, Indiana