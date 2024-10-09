Ann Cecile Schnerre passed away on Aug. 3, 2024.

Born in Fort Wayne on May 17, 1960, Ann lived a life full of adventure. She was an avid lover of German Shepherds, Equestrian Sports, and loved working with animals. She received her bachelor degrees in animal science and animal production from Purdue University. “Hoosier by birth, Boilermaker by the grace of God” was a phrase often heard by her. Ann was loved by many, and was able to capture the attention and hearts of those she came in contact with. After a short battle with cancer, she was received into the arms of the Lord.

Ann is survived by her children, Jesse (Megan) Mahon of Tyndall, South Dakota, and Caitlin Mahon of Neligh, Nebraska; grandchildren, Ezarae and Ezekiel; siblings, Susan (John) Schnerre, Janet (Marc) Ziems, Barbara (Mark) Dulworth, Carol (David) Butler, Marion Grace and Bob (Mary) Schnerre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Phyllis Schnerre, and sister, Laura Schnerre.

Funeral will be Saturday Oct. 12, 2024 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.