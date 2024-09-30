Theresa R. Harris, 71, of Bluffton passed away on Thursday morning, Sept. 26, 2024, in Bluffton.

She was born on Sept. 23, 1953, in Oxford, England to Raymond F. Gobernatz, Sr. and Rose K. (Reedman) Fuller.

Theresa graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1971. She worked at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic in data processing and registration and Richard’s Restaurant in Bluffton. Since April of 2013, Theresa has been the heart and soul of Bi-County Services working as a supportive living house manager and scheduling. Theresa was always active and on the go and chose to face each day with a smile. She enjoyed her grandchildren, going on family vacations and music festivals, camping and quilting. Theresa attended Grace Baptist Church.

Theresa is survived by her three children, Jason M. (Keisha) Harris of Suffolk, Virginia, Jennifer (Chad) Osborn of Ossian and Jodie Harris of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She was a loving Nana to 10 grandchildren, Alexandra, Jordan, Jared, Justin, Courtney, Ethan, Jenna, Braydon, Cameron and Jaelyn; and four great-grandchildren, Aurora, Jesselin, Axel and Waylon. She is also survived by her stepfather, Robert L. Fuller of Cookville, Tennessee; and sisters, Kathy (Rocky) Mahon of Clarksville, Tennessee, Linda (Gary) Glenn of Bluffton, Colleen (Andy) Evans of Poneto and Roberta Byrd of Geneva; and a sister-in-law, Susan Gobernatz of Milford, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Raymond F. Gobernatz, Jr., Michelle Gobernatz-Michael and Robert Fuller, II.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral Services will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1st, 2024, following visitation with Pastor Doug McClure officiating.

Memorials may be made in Theresa’s memory to Bi-County Services and can be sent to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.