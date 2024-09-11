Rachael Polston, 67, passed away peacefully at Paddock Springs in Warsaw, Indiana, on Sept. 9, 2024, following a four-year journey after suffering a stroke in 2020.

She was born on June 4, 1957, in Bluffton to Lorraine Merle (Conrad) Moser McInerney and Dr. Arthur Moser. Rachael was a young bride of 21 when she was married on July 29, 1978, to her best friend and love of her life, Randy William Polston. Together they celebrated 46 years of marriage before Rachael passed away. Their lives were blessed with raising two children, and later they shared the joy of becoming grandparents multiple times.

Rachael was an OB nurse for 26 years, dedicating her life to caring for others. She was a natural caretaker, often making homemade meals and treats for her friends and family. She never met a stranger — she loved people, and her home was always a place where everyone was welcome, whether it was for a meal, a chat or a month-long stay.

Family meant everything to Rachael, and she cherished every moment with them. Her grandkids were the light of her life. She made their childhoods magical with bedtime lullabies, birthday trips and picnics, creating lasting memories that they will always cherish.

Rachael enjoyed worshipping alongside her church family at Warsaw Community Church. Her love for Jesus was central to her life, and she was a true light to others, showing kindness and compassion to everyone she met. To know Rachael was to love her. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and everyone whose life she touched.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Randy Polston of Warsaw; son, Nathan William (Krista) Polston of Warsaw; daughter, Tiffany Leigh (Alex) Smith of Carmel; and four grandchildren, London and Livia Smith and Maddox and Nash Polston. Also surviving is her mother, Lorraine Moser McInerney of Cocoa Village, Florida; two brothers, Ted (Nicole) Moser of Oakland, California, and Randy (Mary Ann) Moser of Orlando; and her sister, Wendy (Steve) Ellis of Cocoa Village, Florida. She was preceded in death by her father, Dr. Arthur Moser in 2021.

Friends and family may visit from 4–7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Rd. in Warsaw, as well as an hour prior to the service on Friday from 10-11 a.m. Rachael’s life will be celebrated with a service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Warsaw Community Church and officiated by Pastor Jeff Pfeifer. She will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery of Warsaw.

Arrangements were entrusted to Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, Indiana.

Memorial donations may be directed to Leesburg Elementary School, 6250 N. Old State Road 15, Leesburg, IN 46538.