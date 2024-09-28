Melvin L. Jones, 77, of Keystone, passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2024, at Markle Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Mel was born in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Nov. 20, 1946, to Robert “Bob” and Bertha (Cobbum) Jones. He married Patsy “Pat” Addington in Bluffton on June 20, 1965; she survives.

Mel graduated from Bluffton High School and retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton after over 30 years of service. He also farmed in southern Wells County for many years. Mel loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and camping. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Mel is survived by two sons, Chris (Tami) Jones and Mike Jones, both of Bluffton; a daughter, Connie (Matt) Mittlestedt of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Colten (Abby) Jones, Steven (Kristen) Mittlestedt, Stephanie (Ben) Eppard, and Josh (Jessie) Jones; along with 13 great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Mel was preceded in death by a brother, Robert “Bob” Jones.

Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 4:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Larry Lane. Burial will be held at a later date at Alberson Cemetery in Adams County.

In honor of Mel’s love for animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

