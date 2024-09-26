Matthew Kent Decker passed away May 5, 2024 in Woodbridge, Virginia.

He is the father of three adorable children, Nora, Tommy and Liddy, who he loved dearly, and the son of Kent and Beth Decker of Hudson, Wisconsin.

Matthew (Matt) was born Oct. 14, 1975, in Bluffton, where he spent his childhood and teen years. At the age of five, he joined the Bluffton Judo Club. He competed in many tournaments placing 1st in the CAN/AM JR Internationals. His rank was 1st KYU Brown Belt – Ikkyu. Matt was confirmed and baptized at the First United Church of Christ in Bluffton, and was also active in the Junior Choir and Youth Fellowship.

Matt attended Norwell High School, excelling in academics, wrestling and cheerleading. He was a competitive wrestler going to state his freshman year. Matt was granted permission from the Norwell School Board to graduate after his junior year to further his education at Indiana University in Bloomington.

During his years at I.U., Matt was a member of the Cheerleading Squad that competed in the USA National competition in Florida. He also earned a summer internship with Indiana Congressman, Mark Souder. This defined his educational path. Matt graduated in 1999 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and communications from I.U. and moved to Washington D.C. where he began his career. He completed his education at George Washington University with a Master of Arts degree in political management.

Matt had a lifelong passion for politics, government relations and public service. He was Principle of DDP Global from October 2006 to present, giving him 18 years of government relations and embassy consulting experience. He presented informational seminars for government officials, speaking with business and community leaders and lecturing at several universities including Oxford University, St. Andrews University, London School of Economics, Tokyo University and U.S. Airforce Academy.

In 2014, Matt created and instituted “The Embassy Guild”, an organization dedicated to helping the diplomatic community better understand the U.S. political system in Washington D.C. The Guild serves as an educational resource to embassies as well as a professional and social network for diplomats during their posting in Washington. The goal is to build a stronger, more connected diplomatic community. The Embassy Guild is proud to have the active participation of over 2,600 diplomats and embassy staff representation.

Matt’s interests and hobbies included reading, writing, fishing, I.U. basketball and telling great stories.

Among Matt’s favorites were the book The Old Man and the Sea, the color, red, the song, “God Bless the USA”, the movie, Steel Magnolias, and his favorite saying: “Life Goes On!”

Survivors include his children, Nora Beth, 13, Thomas Kent 12, and Marie Elizabeth (Liddy), 11; parents, Kent and Beth Decker; sister, Katherine Kinney (Chris); nephews, Michael Winkler and David Decker; niece, Jessica Kinney; and great-nephews, Colten Winkler and Landen Winkler.

A private celebration of Matt’s Life will be held on Nov. 1, 2024, in Hudson, Wisconsin.