Lee E. Kershner, 79, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2024, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Lee was born in Hartford City on Jan. 5, 1945, to Glen E. and Dorothy M. (Albertson) Kershner both parents preceded him in death. He married Bobbie J. Klefeker in Palmetto, Florida, on June 13, 1964, she survives in Bluffton.

Lee graduated from Chester Center High School in 1963, and delivered milk for Hoods Dairy and Pet Dairy for over 25 years in Florida. He later retired and moved back to Indiana to be closer to family. Lee was a member of the Bluffton Masonic Lodge 145. He enjoyed fishing, pheasant hunting, boating, museums and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Lee is survived by two sons, Greg Kershner of Bluffton and Tracy (Angel) Kershner of Ona, Florida; a daughter, Kim (Fred) Moore of Bluffton; six grandchildren, Trent (Caylynne) Moore, Kylee (Gabe) Smith, Ryan (LeeAnn) Kershner, Cassie (Kyle) Moore, Victoria Kershner and Caleb Kershner; two sisters, Sharen (Steve) Smoot of Sevierville, Tennessee, Karen (Neil) Mowery of Bluffton; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Chuck) Thiers of Ellenton Florida, and Kay Kershner formerly of Montpellier.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by two grandsons, Dustin Lee Kershner and Robert Tyler Kershner; a brother, Larry Kershner; and his mother and father-in-law, Bob and Betty Klefeker.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, from Noon to 4:00 p.m. at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a masonic service and a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Steve Surbaugh will officiate.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Lee may be made to Life Community Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.