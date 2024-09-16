Lawrence “Lornie” W. Stabler, 84, of rural Bluffton, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 12, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Lornie was born in Wolf Lake on July 8, 1940, to Albert and Nora (Smith) Stabler. He married Suzanne “Suzie” Stroman in Fort Wayne on Nov. 11, 1960; she survives.

Lornie attended Elmhurst High School and later served in the U.S. Army. For 40 years he worked at Joslyn Steel in Fort Wayne which later became Slater Steel, until retiring in 2003.

Lornie was a lifelong cowboy and horseman who even at a young age loved horses and enjoyed bull riding. Throughout his entire life he bought and sold horses and was still riding horses into his late 70s. He loved camping and trail riding with the horses, alongside his family and friends, and will especially be remembered for his love of “Hobo Stew.” His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the center of his life and were very special to him.

In addition to his wife, Lornie is survived by a daughter, Kelly (Dave) Norris of Markle; a son, Rick Stabler (Dan Riedl) of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; a son-in-law, Tim Dreyer; four grandchildren, Erin (Rick) Baumgartner, Mike Dreyer, Nick (Alexia) Norris and Jason (Amber) Norris; along with eight great-grandchildren, Elias, Rhea, Karsyn, Camden, Crew, Paige, Chase and Faith.

Aside from his parents, Lornie was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Dreyer, and a brother, Sanger Stabler.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne.

