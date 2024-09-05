Judy Hostetter, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024.

She was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on Dec. 24, 1941, to the late William and Claire (Bourn) Goede. Judy dedicated 13 years as an office manager of Crop mate, retiring in 2000. She enjoyed watching various wildlife, however birds were her favorite.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Moon and Tracey (Joe) Kuras; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Karl (Peggy) Goede and Gina (Dan) Urshel.

She was preceded in passing by her husband, Bill Hostetter; and son, Ron Hostetter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Rd. in Yoder, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be held from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd. in Fort Wayne, with a Rosary Service beginning at 4 p.m.

Burial to follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to Stillwater hospice or St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com