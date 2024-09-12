Jerry Lee Andrews, 69, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 at Adams Woodcrest. Jerry was born in Decatur on April 25, 1955, to the late Noel and Frances (Smith) Andrews.

Jerry worked as a laborer for Franklin Electric/Weg in Bluffton for 43.5 years, retiring in 2020. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, archer and loved the outdoors. He was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers.

Jerry was a founding member of the Ouabache Archer’s, a member of the Indiana Bowhunter’s Association, and an instructor for Bowhunter Education Classes, along with volunteering where ever he could help. He also mentored anyone who wanted to hunt, fish or learn archery by devoting countless hours sharing his wisdom and talents with anyone from children to adults.

He is survived by his son, Jeremy (Kim) Andrews of Decatur; his daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Gerber of Goshen; a sister, Carolyn Meyer of Plainfield; three grandchildren, Andrew (Alexandria Wiesman) Gerber, Hannah Gerber and Henry Andrews.

Jerry was preceded in death by a brother, Albert Andrews.

Memorial visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Salem Magley Church in Decatur, followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service with Pastor Rocky Evans officiating.

Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery at a later date.

Preferred memorials are to Hunt of a Lifetime.

Arrangements were entrusted to Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.