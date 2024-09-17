Janice A. Anderson, 82, of Craigville, passed away Sunday morning Sept. 15, 2024, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Janice was born in Wells County on April 12, 1942, to Elmer R. and Leota M. (Frauhiger) Julian; both parents preceded her in death. She married James W. Anderson in Ossian on Dec. 27, 1975; he preceded her in death on Feb. 4, 2015.

A 1960 graduate of Lancaster High School, Janice worked as a medical transcriptionist from 1973 until 2009 for Dr. Merkle’s office and the Caylor-Nickel Clinic in Bluffton. She attended the Lancaster Chapel United Methodist Church in Craigville. Janice enjoyed reading, crafts, sewing, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by two daughters, Julie M. Dietrich of Ossian and Jodie L. (Scott) Shutt of Uniondale; two sons, Brian J. (Bernice) Anderson of Ossian and Brandon R. (Tara) Anderson of Craigville; a stepdaughter, Paula J. (Randy) Brown of Angola; eight grandchildren, Michael Shutt, Alyssa (Cole) Hoopingarner, Breanna Dietrich, Jarred Dietrich, Damon Anderson, Kaylee Anderson, Landon Anderson and Izzy Anderson; along with five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Anna L. Julian; a brother, James A. Julian; a stepson, James S. Anderson; a stepdaughter, Pamela Anderson; and a stepsister, Donna Breedlove.

Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Pastor Dewey Miller will officiate.

Memorial contributions in memory of Janice may be made to Dementia Friends Indiana & Lancaster Chapel United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com