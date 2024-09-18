Justin Cole Stanley, 37, of Bluffton, left this world on Sept. 1, 2024.

Born on April 27, 1987, in Bluffton, Justin was known for his deep kindness and loving spirit. He touched the lives of those around him with his gentle heart and compassionate nature, leaving an imprint on all who knew him. Justin took great pride in being a father to his son, Declan, and they shared many cherished moments together, especially enjoying time outdoors.

A lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, Justin was passionate about the simple joys of life — whether it was cheering for his favorite team or finding peace in nature. He also dedicated himself to serving the Amish community as a driver, where he was known for his reliability and the friendships he built along the way.

He is survived by his beloved son, Declan Stanley; mother, Kimberly Stanley; brothers, Cody (Tiffany) Stanley and Chase Stanley; and best friend, Jesse Jesus Benitez. He will be remembered fondly by his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends who will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

Justin was preceded in death by his father, Robert Stanley; his grandparents, Bill and Charity Coty; and his cousin, Jami Corle.

In honor of Justin’s life, a celebration will be held 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 at Preble Fireman’s Park, 4333 US-22 in Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Hospital, reflecting Justin’s care and concern for children. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.