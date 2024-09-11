Janet Louise Ramseyer, 83, of southern Wells County, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Janet was born and raised in rural Jay County, and graduated from Poling High School. She married Gale “Fred” Ramseyer on July 31, 1965. Fred preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 2007.

Janet was a stay-at-home mother while raising her children, Terry and Michelle. Janet then worked for CTS in Berne for over 15 years and recently retired earlier this year after working for over 20 years at Heritage Pointe in Warren. Janet enjoyed sewing, gardening and being outside. She was very proud of her collection of Campbell’s Soup memorabilia. Janet attended Petroleum Community Church and will be remembered as a loving and supportive mother, grandmother, and friend.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Gale Ramseyer; in-laws, Elmer and Irene Ramseyer; her parents, Dwight and Doris Murray; and her siblings, Max Murray and Bruce Murray.

Loving survivors include her children, Terry Ramseyer and Michelle Ramseyer; grandchildren, Dustin Ramseyer, Trey (Victoria) Ramseyer, Alacia (Tyler) Doty and Cayden Ramseyer; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St. Montpelier, IN 47359, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 5 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. at Miller Cemetery in rural Wells County with Pastor Greg Andrews officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, Indiana.

Online condolences can be made by visiting glancyfuneralhomes.com.