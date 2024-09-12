Jane Ann Searles, 72, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday evening, Sept. 6, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

She was born on July 11, 1952, in Fort Wayne to Paul E. and Marjorie Lee (Joy) Breisch. A Bluffton High School graduate, Jane worked at Corning Glass, Keebler’s, TI Automotive, and for the City of Bluffton in the wastewater office. She was an active part of the board that did the design and installation of the Angel of Hope Park in Bluffton. Jane was a longtime member of Mt. Etna United Methodist Church and recently a member the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

On Sept. 9, 1972, in Mt. Etna, Jane and Ray L. Searles were married.

Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ray L. Searles of Bluffton and children, Renea Searles of Fort Wayne, Travis (Kristi) Searles of Uniondale, and stepdaughter Amy Hedrick (Angela) of Mishawaka. Jane was a fun and loving grandma who enjoyed taking her family and grandchildren to the State Park: Kaleb, Rylee, Judah, Jax Searles, Caleb and Austin Geimer, Ismail and Mohammed Nashwan and Erin and Bryar Hedrick. She is also survived by a brother, Bill Breisch (Dawn), and twin sisters, Connie (Mike) Love of Van Buren and Bonnie (Mike) Foreman of Portland.

Jane is preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Lathan Searles and two brothers, Rick and J. Breisch.

A celebration of life gathering will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at the First Church of Christ in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made in Jane’s memory to the First Church of Christ.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.