Herbert G. Heyerly, 79, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning, Sept. 6, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

A lifelong resident of Wells County, Herb was born on Sept, 20, 1944, in Wells County to Luster and Martha (Neuenschwander) Heyerly. He graduated from Ossian High School in 1962. He served in the Army National Guard from 1964 to 1970. Herb worked as a meat cutter at Maloley’s and then Heyerly’s Market, which he owned and operated for several years. He retired from Bluffton Harrison Elementary School, where he worked for 15 years. Herb enjoyed landscaping and keeping his lawn looking beautiful. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Bluffton.

On Oct. 20, 1985, Herb and Janet Pease were married in Bluffton. Together they have shared 39 years of marriage.

Survivors include his wife, Janet of Bluffton, along with two sons, Jade M. Heyerly of Bluffton and Jared M. (Angel) Heyerly of Ossian. He was a loving grandpa to four grandchildren, Trenton Kern, Aubreyan Heyerly, Addyson Heyerly and Rylan Heyerly. He is also survived by his sister, Sue (John) Lantz of Bluffton, and many extended family members.

Herb is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kirby Heyerly.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton and for one hour prior to the service.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, at the Funeral Home with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation and should be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.