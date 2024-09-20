Ellen Reff, 95, of rural Bluffton, passed away on Thursday morning, Sept. 19, 2024, at Lutheran Life Village in Fort Wayne.

Funeral Services will take places at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Clark Stoller officiating. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at the funeral home prior to the service. Preferred memorials can be made to Living Water United Church or payable to Samaritan’s Purse for the Operation Christmas Child Program.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.