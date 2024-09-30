David A. Terhune, 78, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday morning, Sept. 29, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Dave was born on June 27, 1946, in Charlotte, North Carolina to Wayne F. and Helen E. (Wood) Terhune. After graduating from Bluffton P.A. Allen High School with the class of 1965, Dave served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1969.

He worked at CPC Pipe Company in Fort Wayne for 23 years, Hiday Motors in Bluffton for four years, managed W. & W. Concrete for 19 years, and retired from Timber Ridge Golf Course Pro Shop, after 12 years.

Dave was inducted to the Bluffton Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019 and worked for IHSSA basketball for 27 years as an official and eight years as a IHSAA observer. He was also recognized in the Indy Star “Top 100 players of the year” by scoring 41 points in a U.S. Basketball game in 1964. He enjoyed playing golf and attending his grandchildren’s ball games and was a member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton and the American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Survivors include his two daughters, Ashlee L. (Casey) Kolkman and Brooke D. (Chip) Swindell, both of Bluffton. Dave was a loving grandpa to eight grandchildren, Cooper A. King, Cayah L. King, Creighton D. Kolkman, Collin P. Burns, Charli G. Swindell, Crue F. Swindell, Josie A. Kolkman and Alex J. Kolkman.

He is also survived by his siblings, Alyse (George) Terhune-McCathern of Tuxedo, New York, Wayne F. (Valerie) Terhune of Ossian, Terry L. Miller of Bluffton and Jeffrey (Anita) Terhune of Craigville.

A service to celebrate Dave’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service.

Military Honors will be performed as part of Dave’s service by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Terhune family at www.thomarich.com.