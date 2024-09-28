Dale B. Foreman, 68 of rural Poneto, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 26, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 19, 1956, in Muskegon, Michigan to Thomas L. and Lucielle (Holley) Foreman, Jr. After attending Southern Wells High School, Dale served in the United State Army from 1976 to 1978. He worked for Ormsby Trucking for many years and retired in 2019 from E/R, National Oil & Gas in Bluffton, where he worked for 32 years.

Dale enjoyed hunting, lifting weights, driving semi, riding his 4-wheeler and his horse, along with helping on the family farm.

On Jan. 11, 1976, Dale and Susan L. Howell were married at the South Liberty Christian Church.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Susan Foreman of Poneto; and children, Eric T. (Emily) Foreman of rural Liberty Center and Tricia (Mark) Patch of Geneva; along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Dale is also survived by a brother, Dave (Kathy) Foreman of Fort Wayne; and a step-sister, Sherrie Hicks of Portland.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Opal Foreman, Sr.; and parents, Thomas and Lucielle Foreman, Jr.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Jerrod Mounsey and Pastor Dan Eckelbarger officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 29, 2024, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery located in rural Southern Wells County, with military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.