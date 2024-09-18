Thomas A. “Tom” Smiley, 76, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday evening, Sept. 16, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Tom was born on Nov. 10, 1947, in Bluffton to Bernard V. & Rosetta J. (Earhart) Smiley. He graduated from Pennville High School with the class of 1965. He played college basketball and baseball on a scholarship at William Penn University. Tom was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he honorably served during Vietnam 1968-70. After returning home from the service, Tom worked construction and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad as a signal maintainer. On April 8, 1972, at the First United Methodist Church, Tom and Nancy A. (Schaffter) Smiley were married.

He enjoyed playing golf, helping his children and grandchildren with their 4-H livestock projects, and enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He was a longtime member of the American Legion Post #111 of Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy of Bluffton; children, Charlie (Sherri) Smiley of Zanesville, Ernie Smiley of Bluffton and Sarah (Pastor Wayne) Ball of Bluffton. He was a loving PAL to his five grandchildren, Brandon (Chanda) Bennett of Bluffton, Will, Andrew, Gabe and Emma Ball of Bluffton, and a great-grandson, Austin Bennett; along with two sisters, Joleen and Loretta.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve and sister, Darla.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept.19, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral Services will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Ball and Jeff Lemler officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton with full military honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post #111 Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County 4-H Program for the Cattle, Hog & Sheep Barns, or River of Life Community Church, and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Smiley family at www.thomarich.com.