Carolyn Ann Stinson, 85, of Bluffton, passed away early Monday morning, Sept. 23, 2024, at River Terrace Estates in Bluffton.

Carolyn was born on Nov. 25, 1938, in Sweetwater, Tennessee, to Boyd Reece and Pauleta “Polly” (Torbett) Cardin. She moved with her family to Wells County in 1945 and graduated from Liberty Center High School. She attended Ball State University for one year. She worked for Southern Wells Community Schools for 32 years, first as a teaching assistant and then as a high school secretary. She was a longtime member of the Liberty Center Baptist Church.

On Aug. 3, 1957, Carolyn and Richard L. Stinson were married at Liberty Center Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Richard of Bluffton; her children, Keith A. (Ashley) Stinson and Kimberly A. (Luke) Leas, both of Bluffton. She was a loving grandma to eight grandchildren, Alexa Colwell, Zach Stinson, Brittany Harner, Madison Stinson, Rusty Stinson, Spencer Copeland, Hunter Copeland and Walker Leas; along with 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Sonja Buckler of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and brother Brent (Jackie) Cardin of Tipton.

Carolyn is preceded in death by a son, Rodney L. Stinson and her parents.

Visitation will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. A funeral service will follow visitation at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Aaron Westfall officiating. A private family graveside will take place on Thursday morning at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made the Alzheimer’s Association for Alzheimer’s Research.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.