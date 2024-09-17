B. Tracy Bye, 59, of rural Poneto, passed away Sept. 14, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. She was born Oct. 28, 1964, in Huntington. She married Timothy K. Bye on Oct. 21, 2000.

She will be missed by her mother, Shirley M. (Oswalt) Schlotter; children, Dustin (Kimberly) Schlotter, Erica (Cody) Garrison, Wesley (Kimmy) Elkins and Marschel Bye; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Rose L. James and Joe (Shannon) Schlotter; and adopted son, Michael Lake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, father, Larry C. Schlotter, and brother, Randy G. Schlotter.

Family and friends may gather from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 19, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier.

A service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Clyde Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.