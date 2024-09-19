Atlas Malcolm White was born sleeping on Sept. 15, 2024, to parents Kane White and Nickole Billington.

Surviving are his parents, Kane White and Nickole Billington of Bluffton; paternal grandparents, Shad White and Heather White; maternal grandparents, Melinda Lee and Kirk Billington; paternal great-grandparents, Greg and Valarie Adams and Doug and Nancy Gilland; and maternal great-grandparents, Fred and Cindea Frantz.

He is preceded in death by his sibling and paternal great-grandfather, Terry White, and paternal great-grandmother, Karen Criswell.

A service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the residence of his parents, 528 W. Spring St. in Bluffton.

Glancy Funeral Homes, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier, is overseeing the arrangements.