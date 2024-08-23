Tobias “Toby” G. Steffen, 60, of Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 22, 2024, at his residence.

Toby was born in Bluffton on Jan. 23, 1964, to Kenneth and Roberta (Holloway) Steffen. Both parents survive in Bluffton. Toby married Jayla Frauhiger in Bluffton on Nov. 21, 1993; she survives.

A 1982 graduate of Norwell High School, Toby went on to work for Butler, Fairman & Seufert Civil Engineers of Indianapolis for over 30 years. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, where he served in various roles, including Sunday School teacher and song leader.

Toby enjoyed volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 140 of Bluffton, which he did for many years. He loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife and parents, Toby is survived by two daughters, Lydia Isnogle of Bluffton and Tori (Kyle) Reed of Carmel; a son, Eli Steffen of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Travis and Ari Isnogle and Izzie and Dottie Reed; a brother, Jeff (Robin) Steffen of Phoenix, Arizona; two sisters, Angie (Randy) McClain of Ossian and Elaine (Eric) Olson of Omaha, Nebraska; along with his mother and father-in-law, Marie and Chuck Frauhiger of Bluffton.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, from noon until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 10:00 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Dan Pfister and Andy Stoller will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home, or to Boy Scouts Troop 140 of Bluffton.

