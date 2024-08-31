Tatiana Royal, 29, of Bluffton, and her unborn daughter, Stormy C. Royal, were welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday morning, Aug.27, 2024, in Bluffton.

Tatiana was born on March 20, 1995, in Bluffton to Christopher Velez and Vonnetta (Royal) Zalac. She was a 2014 graduate of Bluffton High School, before studying business at Ivy Tech. She had a love for hair, beauty, nails and makeup. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and music and dancing. Tatiana was a good cook, who enjoyed baking and sharing her homemade Jello cakes. Tatiana and her children attended Hope Missionary Church.

Survivors include her parents, Vonnetta and Shawn Zalac of Bluffton and Christopher E. Velez of Huntington; along with her two children, Annah’Bella Jo Royal and Messiah Amor Royal, both of Bluffton; and her three brothers, Miguel D. and Tomas M. Arriaga, both of Bluffton, and Marcello D. Arriaga of Jacksonville, Florida. She is survived by her loving grandparents, Vonda Deus of Bluffton, Guadalupe R.Vallejo of Roanoke, and Charles and Mary Zalac of Florida. Her aunts and uncles, Vonita Royal of Bluffton and Via Lee of Tulsa, Oklahoma, La’Tanya Swearengen of Richmond, Georgia, and James (Chico) Swearengen of Steubenville, Ohio. She will be remembered by her cousins, Vonda Royal of Louisville, Kentucky. Danetta Bailey and De-Jah Clark of Columbus, Ohio; her nieces and nephew, Ivy Sutton, Verena Sutton and Gianni Arriaga; and her bonus dad, Miguel Arriaga, Jr. of Bluffton. She will be cherished by her Godparents, Ken and Sharlene Honegger of Bluffton; and her best friend, Taeler Allen of Bluffton.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, James Swearengen and Kathleen M. Vallejo; and her great-grandparents, William and Ermal Royal.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. at the church, following visitation. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to an educational fund for Tatiana’s children, payable to Vonnetta Zalac.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.