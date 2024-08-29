Rochelle “Shellie” Elaine (Dunn) Trimble, 85, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday evening, Aug. 27, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on April 7, 1939, in Fort Wayne to Glen Dunn and Rachel (Louden) Dunn Webb. Shellie graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1957. She worked for the U.S. Navy in Morocco, the Red Cross in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, and was part of a Nuclear Plant Inspection Team for the USA. Then, she worked in motel management for 25 years in Connecticut.

Survivors include four grandchildren, Nicole (Jimmy) Radziwon of Oregon, Joshua Speece of Connecticut, Glen (Sabrina) Sprout and Dolan (Frank) Sprout, both of Florida; along with five great-grandchildren, Makayla Pitt and Destiny Speece of Connecticut, and Ella, Brady and Charlie Sprout of Florida. She leaves three sisters to remember her fondly, Glenda Goeglein of Bluffton, Lyn (Mike) McPherson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Trudi (Bob) Captain of Bluffton; a daughter-in-law, Tricia Trimble of Chester, Connecticut; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and extended family in Connecticut, O’dedra and Jody Lynn.

Shellie is preceded in death by her parents, Glen Dunn and Rachel Webb; her son Nicholas Trimble; and a daughter, Antoinette.

Private family burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will take place at a future date.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors and directed to the funeral home.

