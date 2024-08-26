Richard “Dick” L. Kolkman, 85, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday morning, Aug. 24, 2024.

Dick was born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 6, 1939, to the late Edgar and Helen (Jung) Kolkman. He graduated from Birmingham High School in Reseda, California, where he moved with his family in 1954. After graduation Dick returned to Fort Wayne where he opened Dick’s Deli at Five Points. After several years in the deli business, he transitioned into the Forest Products Industry, where he worked for many years before retiring in 2004. He also served on the Wells County Area Plan Commission from 2010 until 2016.

Dick was an avid reader and collector of all things World War II. His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He had a story to tell about them to anyone who would listen. Dick was there for sporting events, day trips, eating out, sleepovers and the many Subway runs.

Dick is survived by his wife, best friend, and caregiver of 38 years, Debbie (Keidel) Kolkman; sons, Matthew (Lisa) Markley, Richard Kolkman Jr., and Russell Kolkman; grandchildren, Dylan (Malerie) Markley, Paige (Dakotta) Crankshaw, and Austin (Tori) Markley; three great-grandchildren, Harper Crankshaw, Maverick Markley, and Colter Markley; a sister, Sue Ellen Bixler; and brother-in-law, Jack Keidel.

In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his stepfather (dad), Jerry Lahrman, and brother-in-law, Bill Bixler.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to their Stillwater Hospice team and the helpers who came into their home to assist with Dick’s needs. “You all made our journey easier with your loving care and emotional support.”

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, from 2:00 until 7:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the funeral home. Doyle Frauhiger will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dick may be made to Rock Steady Boxing (for Parkinson’s) or Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwincaleharnish.com