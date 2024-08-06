Pamela S. Pfeifer, 74, of Bluffton, passed away at 4:39 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 at Markle Health & Rehab in Markle.

She was born on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1950, in Hartford City. Pamela was a 1968 graduate of Pennville High School. She also attended Ball State and IPFW in Fort Wayne. Pam worked at Kitco Inc. in Bluffton for 35 years as an administrative assistant in the quality and engineering department. Pam had also worked at Wayne Metal in Markle for 10 years in the quality department. She enjoyed cross stitching, gardening, baking and especially loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, known affectionately to Auntie Pam as Jake, MB, Ra Dale, and P.A. To others she may have been known too as Senior. During Pam’s lifetime she had the pleasure of enjoying good food, great friendships, and was blessed with a loving family.

Pam will be sadly missed by her brother, Gary L. (Ruth) Pfeifer of Dallas; niece, Mary Beth (Smith) Tallent of Cumming, Georgia; nephew, John Richard Jake (Misty) Pfeifer of Acworth, Georgia; niece, Rachel (Zach) Botkin of Powder Springs, Georgia; niece, Laura (Walker) Powell of Cumming, Georgia; and several great nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thank you to the adopted sisters and caregivers, Beck Bouse and Pam Tuttle.

She was preceded in death by her father, Everett E. Pfeifer, and mother, Rachel W. (Crockett) Pfeifer.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, located at 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier, and one hour prior to service on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

A service to celebrate Pam’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home with Pastor Mitch Corwin officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill – I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

Preferred memorials: Seth L. Corwin Memorial Scholarship Fund 107 S. Meridian St. Portland, IN 47371 or Riley Children’s Foundation PO Box 3356 Indianapolis, IN. 46206 or Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS. 66675

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

