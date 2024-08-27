Michael R. Benson, 56, of Markle, and longtime paramedic for Wells County EMS, passed away on Saturday evening, Aug. 24, 2024, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Michael was born on May 6, 1968, in Bluffton to Buddy R. and Carol A. (Wingert) Benson. A 1986 graduate of Huntington North High School, he earned a degree as an electrical technician from ITT in Fort Wayne. He worked at Hill’s Meat Market, Crossroads Pantry and the Wells Community Hospital. Mike devoted his life working as Advanced Paramedic for Wells County EMS for 33 years and worked as a supervisor, CPR instructor, and first aid instructor for many years. Michael also served on the Markle Volunteer Fire & EMS and worked at the Markle Police Department, Ossian Police Department and Wells County Sherriff’s Department as security at the Wells County Court House. He loved animals especially his dog, Shadow, and cat, Cassie.

On Dec. 2, 1990, Michael and Linda M. (Winkler) were married in Bluffton.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Linda of Markle, along with a son, Benjamin R. (Alexis) Benson of Huntington, and a daughter, Emelia Benson of Fort Wayne. He was a loving grandpa to three grandchildren, and Lil Benson, and two foster grandchildren, his father, Buddy R. (Sallie) Benson of South Carolina, and a sister, Julie Dull of Berne.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol (Wingert) Benson, maternal grandmother, Alice Wingert and paternal grandparents, Bart and Neva Benson, and three angel grandbabies.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Jason Fields officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the friends of the Wells County Animal Shelter or your local humane society or to Miriam’s Foster Closet and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the Benson family at www.thomarich.com.