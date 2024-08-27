Mary Lou Sprunger, 93, of Seymour, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024, at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour.

Mary Lou was born in Decatur on Mar. 7, 1931, to the late Harold V. and Sarah J. (Kaehr) Barger. She married Adrian B. Sprunger at the Pleasant Dale Church of the Brethren in rural Decatur on June 10, 1950. Adrian preceded her in death on July 7, 2012.

Survivors include a daughter, Cheryl (John) Moore of Seymour; two sons, Thomas (Becky) Sprunger of Red Lodge, Montana, and Douglas (Teresa) Sprunger of Seymour; 15 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and one on the way. Mary Lou is also survived by a brother-in-law, Bob Mitchel of Decatur; along with two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Barger of Decatur and Grace Sprunger of Berne.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Lou was preceded in death by a brother, Philip “Phil” Barger; and a sister, Patrica “Pat” Mitchel.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. until noon, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at noon, also at the funeral home. Pastor Jay Carter and Pastor Jeff Gaskill will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Dale Cemetery in Adams County.

