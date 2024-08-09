Lonny R. Moser, 58, of Berne, passed away Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Lonny was born in Bluffton on May 14, 1966, to Philip and Jean (Isch) Moser; his mother survives.

Lonny was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and a 1984 graduate of Adams Central High School. He later graduated with his bachelor’s degree from I.P.F.W. and then achieved his certified public account license. He first worked at United Telephone in Warsaw and later in Mansfield, Ohio. Most recently Lonny has worked at Dean’s Foods in Decatur, Red Gold in Geneva, and with the family farm in Adams County. He loved spending time with his children and grandson.

In addition to his mother, Jean Moser of rural Decatur, Lonny is survived by two sons, Shane (Leah) Moser and Aaron Moser, both of Berne; a daughter, Lauren Moser of Indianapolis; two sisters, Lyn (Tom) Steffen of Bluffton and Krista (Brett) Eisberg of Decatur; a brother, Klint (Amy) Moser of Decatur; along with a grandson and another grandchild on the way.

In addition to his father, Lonny was preceded in death by a son, Grant Moser on Sept. 17, 2020.

Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 10:30 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church East, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Chad Gerber and Lynn Fiechter will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Stillwater Hospice, the Apostolic Christian Church, or an organization of the donor’s choice.

