Kevin L. Okey, 68, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Kevin was born on Feb. 22, 1956, at the navel hospital at Portsmouth, Virginia to Carl A. and Marilyn (Schlagenhauf) Okey.

After attending Bluffton High School, Kevin worked at Simpson’s, later Metaldyne for many years before retiring. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and had a talent for gardening and keeping a perfect yard!

Kevin is survived by a daughter, Tara L. (Frank) Kahn of Fort Wayne; and was a loving grandpa to three grandchildren, Emma, Elaina and Easton. He is also survived by his mother, Marilyn Okey and a brother, Kent (Rose Betancourt) Okey of Bluffton.

He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Okey; and a granddaughter, Elexia Kahn.

As Kevin requested, there will be no formal service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.