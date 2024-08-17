Joan M. Swartz, 95, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday morning, Aug. 15, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Joan was born on March 2, 1929, in Garrett, Indiana to Ralph W. and Tressie M. (Newman) Zimmerman. She graduated from Bluffton High School in 1946.

She worked for Caylor-Nickel Clinic in the Psychiatry and Surgery Departments from 1962 to 1985. She was a longtime member of First Church of Christ in Bluffton, where she taught Youth Group, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, along with playing the piano and organ, and she worked with the choir. Joan made it a point to choose joy every day. She shared her joy with others through her music. She started playing piano at church at the age of 12. She played for local rest homes for many years. Joan enjoyed traveling to the Smokey Mountains and Myrtle Beach after retirement. She was a member of Tri Kappa.

Joan first met Ervin Swartz, Jr. on a blind date, set up by Bob Skiles, before Ervin entered the service. They were married on Sept. 7, 1946, in Garrett. They shared 64 years of marriage before his passing on May 29, 2011.

Joan’s greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Jo (Michael Koken) Swartz of Fort Wayne and Julia Ann (Richard) Hinshaw of Bluffton. She was a cherished “GiGi” to four grandchildren, Christine (Bill) Land of North Webster, Laura (Ryan) Thomas, Rebecca (Mack) Stewart and Katherine (Travis) Brown, all of Bluffton; eight great-grandchildren, Joe Feldman of North Webster, Caitlin (Derek) Ellard of Galway, Ireland, Lucas and Logan Stewart, Brooklyn and Addison Thomas, and Caven and Ryker Brown, all of Bluffton; and one great-great-grandson, Oliver Feldman of North Webster. She will be missed by her beloved cat, Posey Eloise Swartz.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ervin Swartz, Jr., and a daughter, Kay Lynn Andrews.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, at First Church of Christ in Bluffton. Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the church, with Pastor Mike Jefferson officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to First Church of Christ Generations Campaign and may be directed to the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.