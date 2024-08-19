Henry LeRoy Harshman, 88, of Ossian, passed away on Friday evening, Aug. 16, 2024, at Ossian Health & Rehab Center.

LeRoy was born on March 18, 1936, in Wells County to Ralph Vernon and Nancy Josephine (Swartz) Harshman. He graduated from Petroleum High School in 1954.

He worked for United REMC from 1955 to 1998. LeRoy raised Bob White Quail and Ringneck Pheasants for many years. He enjoyed spending time outside and working in his garden. Above all, he enjoyed helping others. He was a member of Montpelier Church of the Nazarene.

On Dec. 29, 1957, LeRoy and Elizabeth Elaine Stout were married at Center EUB. They shared 64 years of marriage together before her passing on Feb. 19, 2022.

He is survived by his children, Adelbert “Del” Lynn (Rebecca) Harshman of Churubusco, Darwin Edward (Juanita) Harshman of Bryant, and Darol Ray (Yelonda) Harshman of Brownsburg; along with 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. He is also survived by his siblings, Wilma Josephine Baumgartner, Ralph DeWayne (Marcy) Harshman, Brenda Ann Harshman, David Allen (Ronda) Harshman and Paul Homer (Diana) Harshman.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elizabeth Elaine Harshman; a daughter, Diana Renee Fox; and his siblings, Goldie Moretta Eads and Garent June Kerns.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, at the funeral home, and for one hour prior to the service. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Alberson Cemetery near Geneva.

Memorials may be made to Montpelier Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.