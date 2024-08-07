Gary Lynn Shadle went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital.

Gary was born on Oct. 29, 1943, in Bluffton to Philip Eugene and Helen (Dillon) Shadle. On June 11, 1965, Gary married Barbara Ann (McCoy) in Warren, who survives. Gary leaves behind a son, Erik (Amanda) Shadle, granddaughter, Kayla Michelle Shadle, and grandson, Aaron Daniel Shadle, all of Ethiopia. He was most proud of his son and family serving in Ethiopia as missionaries.

Gary was survived by two brothers, Steve (Jeannette) Shadle of Ossian, and Randy (Rhonda) Rardin of Southport, North Carolina, and a sister, Janet Rardin of Urbana, Illinois. Gary served in the U. S. Army from 1961-1967. For 26 years he worked for Sheller-Globe in Montpelier, and then transitioned and retired from the Wells County Sheriff’s Department after 13 years. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and brother, William.

Visitation will be held on from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A service to honor the sovereignty of the Lord will be held at 2 p.m. following visitation at the funeral home. Pastor Lenny Stringer and Erik Shadle will officiate. Burial will follow at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Military rites will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton.

Because of Gary’s love for the work his son and family are doing in Ethiopia, a preferred memorial to the building of a church for the Ethiopian people. Donations can be sent to Fellowship Baptist Church 210 West Townley Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, marked Ethiopian Church.

