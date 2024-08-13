Evelyn E. Pope, 91, Bluffton, passed away on Sunday morning, Aug. 11, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Pope was born on March 21, 1933, at her family’s farm in Bluffton to Robert J. and Olive (Joray) Sweeny. She worked as a cook for Poplar Grove and the Bluffton school system and worked at H & R Block for over 12 years. Evelyn’s gift to others was her music. She was a talented accordion, piano player and marimba and taught many young people to play the piano for over 60+ years. She was also part of many bands, playing both the accordion and piano.

She was a longtime active member of the East 18th Street Wesleyan Church in Muncie, where she played the piano for many years and served alongside her husband, Gene, as they served together as the music ministers. She also served with Gene at the All Tribes Missionary Council and Athens Youth Camp for many years. They also did evangelistic singing & preaching in camp meetings and revivals for many years, throughout their married life.

On Oct. 11, 1953, at the Mulberry Street Wesleyan Church, Evelyn and Gene L. Pope were married. They celebrated 70 years of marriage together, before he preceded her in death on April 15, 2024.

Survivors include her two children, Twila (Ron) Dubbeld of Bluffton and Allen (Beth) Pope of Indianapolis, along with eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Paul (Barbara) Sweeny.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Dennis Campbell and Pastor Paul Walden officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials may be made in Evelyn’s memory to All Tribes Missionary Council.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lemler family at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the Pope family at www.thomarich.com.