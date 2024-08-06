Donna McCoy Spear, 57, of Markle, passed away at 12:39 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, following a seven-year battle with cancer.

Donna was born in Bloomington on Sept. 19, 1966. She was the daughter of Peggy (Wilson) McCoy of Avon and the late William A. McCoy. Donna was raised in Williamsport and West Lebanon of Warren County. She graduated from Seeger Memorial High School in 1984. She attended the University of Alabama and received her degree in political science from Purdue University. She later received her law degree from Valparaiso University.

After receiving her law degree, Donna went to work for the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office. Following her marriage, she moved to Lafayette and began working for the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission in Indianapolis as a staff attorney. In 1996, Donna moved to Wells County and served as deputy prosecutor for Wells County. She also joined the private practice at Lautzenheiser, Myers & Holdman and was a managing partner in the Wells County Land Title Company. The law firm later became Lautzenheiser, Myers & Spear. She left the prosecutor’s office in 2005 and started her own private practice, predominantly serving as a Guardian Ad Litem throughout much of Northeast Indiana until May 2024. During this time, Donna served three consecutive terms on the Northern Wells Community Schools Board. She was a member of the Zanesville United Methodist Church, now known as the Tower Life Center. She was a member of the Indiana Bar Association and the Wells County Bar Association. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, baking and raising a flower garden. She especially enjoyed traveling and treasured the time spent with her family.

On June 27, 1992, Donna married David L. Spear in the Old Church in Attica. She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, along with three children, Katie (Chad) Landez of Fort Wayne, Emily (Conner) Selch of Louisville, Kentucky, and Sam (Ruby) Spear of Warren; her mother, Peggy McCoy of Avon; her brother, James David McCoy of Avon; a step-sister, Rebecca (Kenny) Hutson of Franklin; her father-in-law, James Spear of Ossian; her granddogs and grandcats; her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, William McCoy; her father figure, Malcolm Sturm, and her mother-in-law, Judith Spear.

The visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, at “The Paddock”, 7221 E. State Road 14 in Columbia City. A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at “The Paddock” with the Rev. Mike Murrell officiating. Burial will follow in the Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale. If planning to attend, to honor Donna’s wishes, the family kindly asks that dark colors be avoided. Bright or vibrant attire is preferred. Think Easter Sunday!

Obituary memorial contributions may be made to the Wells County Foundation, 222 W. Market St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Condolences may be sent online to mausfuneralhome.com.