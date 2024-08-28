Donald D. Myers, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2024, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Don was born in Monroeville on Apr. 9, 1933, to Darwin N. and Muriel (Bowen) Myers. He married Mitzi Arrington in Wabash on Jan. 19, 1952; she survives.

A 1951 graduate of Monroeville High School, Don worked as a lineman for Indiana Michigan Power for 44 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton and over a 60-year member of the New Haven Masonic Lodge 740 F&AM and later Bluffton Lodge 145.

Don and Mitzie both shared a love for golf. Don also loved anything related to sports and fishing, especially going to Canada to fish with his boys. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by two sons, Michael Myers and Mitchel (Marcy) Myers, both of Woodstock, Georgia; a daughter, Jill (Dave) Clark of Bluffton; a sister, Nadine Baumert of Payne, Ohio; five grandchildren, Ryan (Heather) Clark, Nick (Sara) Clark, Dylan Myers, Evan (Isabella) Myers, and Mike Myers; along with six great-grandchildren.

Aside from his parents, Don was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Jean Reynolds and infant Elaine Myers.

Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a masonic service and funeral service at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stillwater Hospice of Fort Wayne.

