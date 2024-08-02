Dault Dean Wilkerson, 67, of rural Warren, joined his family and friends in heaven on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne. He was born on Thursday, August 9, 1956, in Huntington.

He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Randy (Lana) Wilkerson, Montpelier and Taryl Wilkerson, Warren,; sisters, Zedra Miller, Frisco City, Ala., and Dalaine (Ronald) Warner, Markle; nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews; and lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Wilkerson; mother, Mary L. (Rochelle) Wilkerson; brother-in-law, Dennis Miller; and nephew, Joseph Robert Wilkerson.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home located at 109 W Windsor St, Montpelier, on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, with Pastor Steven Lakie officiating. Interment will be at the Gardens of Memory at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

