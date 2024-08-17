Darol B. VanMeter, 84, of Roanoke and formerly of Ossian, passed away Friday morning Aug. 16, 2024, at the Stillwater hospice in Fort Wayne.

Darol worked as an Insurance Salesman for many years. He retired from K&K Insurance in 2005 after 21 years of service. Darol was a 1958 graduate of Ossian High School. He was a member of the Markle Church of Christ and Gideons International. Darol loved spending time with his family, especially following the grandkids in all of their endeavors. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Darol was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Huntington, a son of the late Archie D. and Leona C. (Wiesjahn) VanMeter.

He was united in marriage to Katherine “Kay” Krick on Aug. 5, 1961, in Markle. Kay survives.

Additional survivors include a son, Greg (Amy) VanMeter of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Lori (Mark) Sattison of Grabill; five grandchildren, Tyler (Emilee) VanMeter, Amber (Damon) Morton, Josh (Paige) VanMeter, Nick (Macey) Sattison and Carlie (Hayden Kilgore) VanMeter; two step-grandchildren, Scott Sattison and Kristi (Tom) McCart; four great-grandchildren, Emelia Morton, Penny Sattison, Jett VanMeter and Cole McCart.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry VanMeter and Ron VanMeter; and a sister, Jacquelin Hartley.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Markle Church of Christ, 455 E. Morse St., Markle, Indiana.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. at the Markle Church of Christ. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the services.

Interment will take place in the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville, Indiana.

In Lieu of flowers, preferred memorials can be made out to the Markle Church of Christ Missions Fund, sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403 Markle, IN 46770.

