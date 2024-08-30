Daniel “Dan” S. Kershner, 69, of rural Decatur, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2024, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Dan was born in Bluffton on Jan. 25, 1955, to Robert W. and Barbara J. (Andrews) Kershner. He married Jacki Gerber in Bluffton on Aug. 29, 1976; she survives.

A 1973 graduate of Adams Central High School, Dan went on to receive his associate degree in business administration from Indiana University. Early in life Dan worked in the used car industry, followed by Walt’s Motor Sales in Decatur, International Harvester in Fort Wayne, and later Fleetwood RV in Decatur. For the past 30 years he was a grain farmer and also raised pullets for Berne Hi-Way Hatchery.

Dan was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, where he served in various capacities. He enjoyed being involved in the community and volunteered with the Adams County 4-H and Boy Scouts Troop 72 of Monroe for many years. He also loved horses and attending auctions. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Dan is survived by four daughters, Kyann (Kyle) Schwartz of Berne, Kinsey (Lyndon) Kaehr of Decatur, Korinn Kershner of Decatur, and Kailey (Brockton) Tonner of Bluffton; three sons, Kellan (Elizabeth) Kershner of Indianapolis, Kelby Kershner serving with the U.S. Air Force, and Klayton (Taylor) Kershner of Decatur; 15 grandchildren; three brothers, Bob (Ann) Kershner of Plymouth, Stephen (Kathy) Kershner of Tampa, Florida, and Phil Kershner (Karen Schory) of Fort Wayne; along his mother-in-law, Patricia Gerber of Bluffton.

In addition to his parents, Dan was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Earl Gerber.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, from noon until 8:00 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 10:00 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation at the church from 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Jeff Leman and Dan Pfister will officiate. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dan may be directed to the Apostolic Christian Charity Fund or the Hope Clinic of Berne.

