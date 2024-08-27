Bobbi L. Handshoe, 57, of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2024, at Parkview Hospital – Randallia, in Fort Wayne.

Bobbi was born on Aug. 18, 1967 in Bluffton to Donna (Penrod) Handshoe. She graduated from Poplar Grove Learning Center in 1988. She attended Bi-County Services. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Bobbi is survived by her brother, Randi J. Handshoe of Greenville, South Carolina; and her nieces and nephews, Marcus Glowczak, Jonnathan Handshoe, Jenna Handshoe, Paula Ortiz-Gomez, Ryan Handshoe and Randy Handshoe; and one great-niece, Marcela Mamo-Ortiz.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Donna Handshoe; and her grandparents, Charles L. and Vida Ilo Penrod.

Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Father David Violi officiating. Burial will take place at Stahl Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bi-County Services and directed to the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.