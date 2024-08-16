Addison “Addi” Nikole Miller-Columbus, 13, of Bluffton, passed away peacefully at her residence with her parents by her side, on Thursday morning, Aug. 15, 2024.

Addi was born in Kettering, Ohio, on Nov. 23, 2010, to Chris A. Columbus and Ashley L. (Smith) Miller. Both parents survive in Bluffton.

Addi attended Bluffton-Harrison Elementary School until more recently when her illness led her to be homeschooled. She loved Lelo and Stitch, loved to paint and do crafts, and also loved working on cars with her dad.

In addition to her parents, Addi is survived by two brothers, Bentlee Miller and Jamison Webster; three sisters, Cheyane Smith, Cali Columbus and Summer Columbus; her paternal grandfather, Harold Anderson of Ansonia, Ohio; and maternal grandmother, Loretta Smith (Josh Kessler) of Troy, Ohio.

Addi was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Dalena Ramos-Columbus, and maternal grandfather, John Smith.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Goodwin — Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. John Reinhard will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family and can be made directly to Goodwin — Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, or to Riley Hospital for Children.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.