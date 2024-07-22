William “Bill” R. Heign, 87, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, July 20, 2024, at Ossian Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Bill was born in Kendallville on Mar. 3, 1937, to Paul and Evelyn (Smith) Heign. Both parents preceded him in death, along with his stepmother, Mildred Heign. Bill married Patricia “Pat” A. Schisler in Fort Wayne on June 8, 1968; she survives.

A 1955 graduate of Kendallville High School, Bill went on to serve in the United States Army for two years. He retired from International Harvester in Fort Wayne after 34 years of service as an electrical engineer.

Bill was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton and was an avid IU basketball and Bobby Knight fan. Above all else, he loved his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by two daughters, Stacie (Brian) Randol and Marcie Walburn, both of Markle; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; along with a sister, Beverly Stonebraker of Kendallville.

Aside from his parents and stepmother, Bill was preceded in death by his son, Todd William Heign in 1987, and a sister, Nancy Kohlhoff.

Per Bill’s wishes, private family services will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial donations in Bill’s memory may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice and mailed to Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel, 3220 East State Road 124, Bluffton, IN 46714.

