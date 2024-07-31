Scott M. Weirauch, 52, of Ossian, formerly of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 30, 2024, at his residence.

Scott was born on Feb. 17, 1972, in Allen County to James A. Weirauch and Kathryn (Barrone) Poling. He attended Huntington North High School. Scott had worked for Waste Management as a diesel truck mechanic. He was a skilled mechanic and enjoyed spending time in the garage or fishing. Putting things together was something that Scott really enjoyed, and he always had a project going around the house. Scott was a fan of Harley Davidson.

On Aug. 19, 2019, Scott and Jody L. (Conn) Lassiter were married in Noblesville.

Survivors include his wife, Jody, of Ossian; two sons, Alexander Miller of Northwood, Ohio, and Devon Miller of Bowling Green, Ohio; his stepchildren, Wetzel Spears and Chase Spears, both of California, and Azrea Lassiter of Indianapolis; and one grandson, James Miller. He will be remembered by his mother, Kathryn of Woodburn; a brother, James “Jim” Roemer of Fort Wayne; and three sisters, Teresa Hamilton of Ohio, Tiffany Poling of Woodburn and Tonya Poling of Ossian.

Per Scott’s request, no formal services will be held.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.