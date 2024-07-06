Sally J. Bracke, 66, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2024. She was born on Jan. 29, 1958, in Elgin, Ill., to Loyal and Larraine Humbracht.

Sally retired from her position as Deputy Clerk Treasurer for the Town of Ossian in 2021, after 27 years of service. She also ran her own business, Sew Creative Custom Embroidery, for about 30 years. The business started as a hobby, an outlet for Sally’s abundant creativity. Before long, demand increased, and soon Sally owned three commercial embroidery machines, producing a wide range of custom embroidered projects for customers across the country. Sally also expressed her creativity through making quilts and unique gifts for her grandchildren and cross-stitching intricate pieces. She enjoyed cooking and baking for a family of eager tasters, reading, watching true crime documentaries with her husband, winning against everyone at Wheel of Fortune, playing with her dogs, and — her favorite -— simply spending time with her family. The best sound in the world, she said, was her kids laughing together.

Sally’s surviving family include her husband of nearly 48 years, Steve Bracke; daughter, Marissa Bracke; sons, Alex (Jilayne Willhoite) Bracke and Charles Bracke; grandchildren, Theodore, Annabelle, and Isaac Bracke; brothers-in-law, Paul (Terrie) Bracke, John Holzinger and Phil Shafer; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Glen) Kinney and Laura Bracke; nephews and niece, Patrick Shafer, Austin (Sarah) Kinney, Michael (Lindsay) Kinney, Phillip (Maribel) Bracke, Kyle Bracke, Craig Bracke and Rose Bracke.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Shafer and Carol Humbracht; brother, L. Lamont Humbracht; and her nephew, Sam Shafer.

No service will be held. An open house Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Steve Bracke residence, 401 Ingle Drive in Ossian. All who loved Sally, called her a friend, or whose lives were touched by her in some way are welcome to attend.

The family requests no flowers. Instead, memorials may be made to Sally’s favorite charities, Humane Fort Wayne.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com