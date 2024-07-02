Molly A. Beavans, 51, of rural Poneto, Chester Township in Wells County, passed away at 8:48 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne. She was born Wednesday, Nov. 1, 1972, in Muncie. She married Eric L. Beavans on Saturday, July 24, 2004, in Muncie.

Molly was a graduate of Muncie Southside High School. She earned her associate degree at Ball State University and Ivy Tech. Molly worked as a physical therapy assistant at Markle Health and Rehabilitation and as a home healthcare therapist in Blackford and Wells counties. Formerly, she had operated a dog grooming business in Bluffton. Molly enjoyed camping, riding horses, exercising and attending sporting events. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Molly is survived by her husband, Eric L. Beavans Poneto; son, Wyatt M. Beavans; daughters, Erika Lynn Beavans, Sydney Rene (Kevin) Ramseyer, Warren, and Chloe Ann (Cullen) Taflinger, Muncie; grandchildren, Weston Ramseyer, Brooks Taflinger and Jolee Taflinger; father, Robert Samuel Marshall, Muncie; mother, Karen L. Marshall, Muncie; sister, Candy (Tim) Abbott, Muncie; brother, Doug (Misty) Marshall, Muncie; and mother-in-law, Irma Beavans of rural Poneto.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Wade Allen Ramseyer and her father-In-law, Dave Beavans.

There will be a celebration of life at the family residence at 6823 S. 200 W. Poneto, IN, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Preferred memorials may be sent to the family for the Blackford County Animal Shelter and/or the Southern Wells Athletic Department to be used for the basketball and/or golf programs.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com