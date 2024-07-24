Michael McBride, 53, of Bluffton, passed peacefully at 5:42 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne with his wife, children, parents, and siblings by his side after a courageous and valiant fight — he won the battle and received his miracle.

Mike was born in Fort Wayne on August 18, 1970, to Connie (Stackhouse) and Bill McBride and spent his childhood years growing up on the family farm in Craigville and later moved to Bluffton with his family. He was musically inclined and was quite partial to the trumpet, which he affectionately called “God’s instrument.” Mike was the drum major for the Norwell Marching Knights in 1987 and 88. In this role, he met his high school sweetheart who he would eventually marry.

Mike was a 1989 Norwell graduate, and then graduated from IPFW in 1995 with a Purdue University Bachelor of Communications degree with a concentration in radio and television. He spent time as a videographer for weddings and producing color guard instruction videos for marching bands. His early career was at the former Music House of Decatur, where he performed a variety of roles that included sales, traveling to various high schools to maintain instruments and relationships with band directors, and helping students choose instruments that they were well suited for. Later, Mike served as an aide at Norwell High School, working with some amazing students with severe physical challenges, and then transitioned to the role of patient care tech at Lutheran Hospital and loved patient care. From there, he became a 911 dispatcher for the city of Bluffton and received Dispatcher of the Year Award for extraordinary services. Finally, Mike joined Indiana Technical Installations where he’s been managing the office and logistics. He absolutely loved his second career as a realtor and broker with McBride and Associates Real Estate, coming alongside many families and individuals in their home buy and selling processes over the past 20 years.

Mike has been actively involved at Hope Missionary Church his entire adult life. He had an incredible passion for worship and children’s ministry. He spent many years serving as a worship leader for both adults on Sunday mornings and children on Wednesday nights, a guitar and bass player for worship teams, a sound technician in many venues, and loved spending weeks up at Camp Blast helping kids learn about and love Jesus. He was a “Punching Penguins” master! Mike also served several years on the church board and worked as evening church security.

In his spare time, Mike loved every moment with his family, mowing his yard with straight lines, fixing instruments for band kids, assisting marching band directors with critique and instruction, and coaching and encouraging drum majors. He was an incredible band dad and found investing in hundreds of students highly gratifying. He was also a fan of comedies and could have entire conversations just in movie lines. He was known for his kindness, compassion, and incredible sense of humor. Ultimately, his all-time favorite past time was vacationing with friends and family at the beach and formerly to the heart of the Ozarks to spend sweet time with Brett’s extended family. Each morning, Mike could be found enjoying a cappuccino on his screened in porch watching the morning begin and late in the evening, occasionally savoring a sip of bourbon.

Mike married the love of his life, Brett Michelle (Garrett) on May 27, 1995, after seven years of dating with a long engagement. She survives. Together, they built a wonderful family and an amazing circle of friends.

Other survivors include his parents, Connie (Roger) Stackhouse and Bill (Dianna) McBride; son, Reed (Natalie) McBride; daughters, Tess (Dakota) Savage, Maryn McBride and Paula Kjdrian; granddaughters, Amelia and Georgia McBride; and his beloved pups, Birdee Jo and Buster. Also surviving are his father-in-law, David Garrett; siblings, Kris (Dave) Uptgraft, Patrick McBride, Branda (Devon) Cromer, Mitchell Westerman and Blair Wright. Nephews and nieces, Justin (Leah) Uptgraft, Nathan (Shelby) Uptgraft, Quincee (Zach) Mounsey, Quade and Elias Musselman, William and Eleanor Wright, Calvin and August Westerman; and one great-niece and five great-nephews, many very close friends, his entire ITI family and his Hope Church staff family.

Mike was preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his mother-in-law, Jill Phillips.

Visitation will take place from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Hope Missionary Church, 429 E. Dustman Rd. in Bluffton.

Memorial Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the Hope Missionary Church. There will be two hours of Visitation prior to the services at the church.

In keeping with the spirit of celebration, the family would love to see you in your favorite party shirts — Hawaiian, fun t-shirts, camp Blast shirts, etc.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge the incredible care teams at Fort Wayne Medical Oncology and Hematology, Lutheran Hospital, and Stillwater Hospice. Myers Funeral Home, Markle Chapel, is honored to be taking care of arrangements.

Preferred memorials are to the family to help carry out Mike’s final wishes, made out to Brett McBride and can be sent in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.